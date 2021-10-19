Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

RSP stock opened at $155.76 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $105.95 and a one year high of $157.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.23.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

