Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Takes $389,000 Position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,525 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 8.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Atlantic Securities cut shares of DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

NYSE:DIDI opened at 8.24 on Tuesday. DiDi Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 7.16 and a fifty-two week high of 18.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 8.26.

About DiDi Global

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

