Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to announce $1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.64. Wells Fargo & Company reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $49.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $202.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

