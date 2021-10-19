Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,261 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104,223 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,895,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,869,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,576,000 after purchasing an additional 153,935 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC opened at $49.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63. The stock has a market cap of $202.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

