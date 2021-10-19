Whirlpool (WHR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Whirlpool to post earnings of $6.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Whirlpool to post $26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WHR opened at $206.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $171.33 and a 1 year high of $257.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

WHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Whirlpool stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Whirlpool worth $90,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

