Wilder World Market Cap Hits $138.36 Million (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $138.36 million and approximately $6.78 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wilder World coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.88 or 0.00002936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wilder World has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00040483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.27 or 0.00190919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00088671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,583,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

