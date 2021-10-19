Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to post sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.07 billion. Williams-Sonoma reported sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year sales of $8.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.09.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.29. 752,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $204.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.62 and its 200-day moving average is $170.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,022.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $485,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,488 shares of company stock worth $9,709,114. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 2,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

