WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions. It operates principally in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., formerly known as WillScot Corporation, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.38.

WSC stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $33.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.20 million. Equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 270,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 36,383 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.