WMS Partners LLC Buys 23,100 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 231.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 626,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,128,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 893,899 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 212,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 80,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,758 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IAG. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.53.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.04. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. IAMGOLD’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

IAMGOLD Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

