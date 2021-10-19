WMS Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

WMS Partners LLC lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $250,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 17.9% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 3,613,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,594,000 after purchasing an additional 548,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 20.1% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.57.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

