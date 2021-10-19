WMS Partners LLC Purchases 200 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

WMS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,084 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after buying an additional 483,565 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,146,330,000 after buying an additional 399,340 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,469,680,000 after buying an additional 105,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NIKE by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,411,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,299,430,000 after buying an additional 238,590 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,671 shares of company stock valued at $26,729,087. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

Shares of NKE opened at $159.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.33. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $118.80 and a one year high of $174.38. The company has a market capitalization of $252.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

