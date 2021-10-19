WPP (NYSE:WPP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $67.59 on Friday. WPP has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.8714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. WPP’s payout ratio is 45.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in WPP during the first quarter valued at about $32,470,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 1,187.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 359,153 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 12.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,269,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,071,000 after purchasing an additional 144,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 326.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 79,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in WPP by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,382,000 after acquiring an additional 55,807 shares in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

