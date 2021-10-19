X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.77 and last traded at $41.73. Approximately 18,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 84,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.62.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $4,838,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000.

