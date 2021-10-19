X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Receives $20.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

In related news, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $42,493.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $68,584.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,612 shares of company stock worth $166,321 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,353,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $4,948,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,235,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 409,254 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $2,509,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $2,175,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XFOR traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,978. The company has a market capitalization of $125.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.73. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

