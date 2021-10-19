Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 75,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,904,442 shares.The stock last traded at $3.16 and had previously closed at $3.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YSG. Raymond James began coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $236.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Yatsen by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,162,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425,047 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in Yatsen by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,134,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557,855 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yatsen by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,989,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,753,000 after buying an additional 600,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Yatsen by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,814,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,461,000 after buying an additional 402,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yatsen by 510.4% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,641,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,326,000 after buying an additional 3,881,378 shares in the last quarter. 29.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

