Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Analysts expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.42. Camtek reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 127.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Camtek by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth about $951,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,611,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth about $935,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Camtek by 1,555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 203,265 shares during the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.70. 87,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,954. Camtek has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $46.01. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.52.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

