Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) to Post -$0.71 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.71) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.70). Checkmate Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($2.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.14).

Several analysts recently commented on CMPI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 32,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,714. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

