Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Announce $0.89 EPS

Analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.90. Gaming and Leisure Properties also posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%.

GLPI has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.12. 3,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,609,000 after purchasing an additional 772,859 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,786,000 after buying an additional 1,296,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,003,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,114,000 after buying an additional 367,602 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,234,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,409,000 after buying an additional 335,135 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,204,000 after buying an additional 478,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

