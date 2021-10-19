Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to Post $0.52 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.75. Marathon Digital posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 966.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $6.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%. The business had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.05 million.

MARA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $57.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.39 and a beta of 4.54.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

