Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will post sales of $2.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.85 billion. Sempra Energy posted sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year sales of $11.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $12.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sempra Energy.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Sempra Energy stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.97. 5,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sempra Energy (SRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.