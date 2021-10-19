Zacks: Analysts Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will announce $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.32. Boyd Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BYD. Truist Securities raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.91.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $66.61 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,493,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,785,000 after buying an additional 95,510 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,541,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,784,000 after buying an additional 112,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,739,000 after buying an additional 84,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,369,000 after buying an additional 104,314 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.