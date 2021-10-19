Zacks: Analysts Expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will post sales of $1.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the lowest is $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group posted sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year sales of $6.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $7.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.00. 271,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,690,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

