Zacks: Analysts Expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Analysts predict that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. DHI Group reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.71 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%.

Several research firms have commented on DHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of DHX opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $242.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $5.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65.

DHI Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DHI Group by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

