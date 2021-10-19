Zacks: Analysts Expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will report sales of $6.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.60 billion and the lowest is $5.98 billion. Gilead Sciences posted sales of $6.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year sales of $25.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.61 billion to $25.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $24.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.28 billion to $25.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.72.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $607,701,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 88.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,272 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $174,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.96. The company had a trading volume of 372,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,236,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

