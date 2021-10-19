Zacks: Analysts Expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.49. Horizon Bancorp reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $57.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million.

HBNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,343,000 after purchasing an additional 390,665 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBNC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.96. 331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,791. The stock has a market cap of $789.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.