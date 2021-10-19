Zacks: Analysts Expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iStar’s earnings. iStar reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that iStar will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iStar.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of iStar in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iStar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

STAR traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.61. 354,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,977. iStar has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. iStar’s payout ratio is presently -57.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 10,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.97 per share, with a total value of $780,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAR. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iStar in the second quarter valued at about $37,383,000. Glendon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 136.7% in the second quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,424,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 822,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of iStar in the first quarter valued at about $10,963,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 285.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after buying an additional 485,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 1,710.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after buying an additional 334,560 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

