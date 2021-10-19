Zacks: Analysts Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Post Earnings of -$12.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will post earnings per share of ($12.90) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($11.10) and the lowest is ($14.25). Nabors Industries reported earnings per share of ($22.81) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($59.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($60.09) to ($58.81). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($35.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($51.36) to ($28.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($16.61) by ($1.40). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 49.81% and a negative net margin of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $489.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.10 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Atb Cap Markets raised Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NBR opened at $125.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.28. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $133.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 184.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 585,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after purchasing an additional 379,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,110,000 after purchasing an additional 165,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 460.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 87,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

