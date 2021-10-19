Zacks: Analysts Expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.27). OrthoPediatrics posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 36.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 million.

KIDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.83.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 2,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $165,233.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,321 shares of company stock worth $780,217. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter valued at $103,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIDS stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.94. 1,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,401. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 0.69.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

