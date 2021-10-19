Zacks: Analysts Expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Will Announce Earnings of $3.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to report $3.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.24. Qorvo reported earnings per share of $2.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $12.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.92 to $12.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $13.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QRVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.85.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 34.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 140.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $165.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.46. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $124.56 and a twelve month high of $201.68.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

