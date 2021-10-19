Zacks: Analysts Expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to post earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.94. Universal Health Services reported earnings of $2.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year earnings of $12.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.76 to $12.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.96 to $12.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Universal Health Services.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.71.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 20.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,902,000 after acquiring an additional 17,268 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,678 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $182,803,000 after acquiring an additional 90,072 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 181,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,197,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,119 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $133.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $103.35 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.