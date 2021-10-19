Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to post earnings per share of $1.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GATX will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GATX.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

NYSE GATX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.18. The stock had a trading volume of 141,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,911. GATX has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $106.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

In other news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GATX by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,625,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,782,000 after acquiring an additional 99,799 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GATX by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,309,000 after buying an additional 120,070 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GATX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,983,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GATX by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,059,000 after buying an additional 29,971 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in GATX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,655,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GATX (GATX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.