Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Liberty Global’s earnings. Liberty Global reported earnings per share of ($1.73) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Global will report full year earnings of $21.54 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Liberty Global.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LBTYA. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $1,244,870.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Liberty Global by 569.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,360 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth about $37,925,458,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1,233.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,480,000 after buying an additional 901,867 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 59.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,338,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,343,000 after buying an additional 498,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 63.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,254,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,063,000 after buying an additional 487,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBTYA traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.64. 20,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,545. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Global (LBTYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.