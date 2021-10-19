Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will report $2.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.42 billion. Ryder System reported sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $9.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%.

R has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryder System from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 25.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter worth about $402,000. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.9% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 22,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after buying an additional 92,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $85.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $89.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently -859.26%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

