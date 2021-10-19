Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Will Announce Earnings of $3.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to announce earnings of $3.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.89 and the lowest is $3.49. Signature Bank posted earnings of $2.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year earnings of $14.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.91 to $14.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $16.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.62 to $17.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.25. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,976,000 after buying an additional 2,198,620 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,921,000 after buying an additional 824,418 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2,448.1% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 407,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,215,000 after buying an additional 391,844 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $83,056,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,339,000 after buying an additional 315,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SBNY stock traded down $11.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,172. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.25. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $313.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

