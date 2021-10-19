Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.26. The Hain Celestial Group posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Hain Celestial Group.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 38.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,796,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,548,000 after buying an additional 1,617,926 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 32.5% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,382,000 after buying an additional 1,071,582 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 108.2% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,589,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,788,000 after buying an additional 826,229 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 191.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,115,000 after buying an additional 588,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 195.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,032,000 after buying an additional 479,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,993. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average is $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $46.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 0.73.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.