Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.81 Billion

Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will post $19.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.67 billion and the highest is $20.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble posted sales of $19.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $78.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.37 billion to $79.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $82.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.80 billion to $82.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Procter & Gamble.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on PG shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

Shares of PG stock opened at $142.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.07 and its 200 day moving average is $138.81. The Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $147.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,128,000 after buying an additional 857,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after buying an additional 1,746,707 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,266,000 after purchasing an additional 235,132 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Procter & Gamble (PG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.