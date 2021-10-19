Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to report $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.38. Altice USA reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $2.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATUS. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $92,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $237,720. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $10,661,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,208,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 745.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 477,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,405,000 after acquiring an additional 105,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altice USA stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $17.53. 6,107,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,683,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $38.30.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

