Zacks: Brokerages Expect ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03.

ASLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLN traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 320,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.38. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 211,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.