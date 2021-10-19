Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics reported earnings of ($5.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chemomab Therapeutics.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMMB. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $74,019,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,526,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,208,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $837,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 32,353 shares during the period. 26.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chemomab Therapeutics stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $168.80. The firm has a market cap of $103.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.86.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

