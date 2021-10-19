Zacks: Brokerages Expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to Announce $2.88 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to post $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.11. Constellation Brands reported earnings of $3.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year earnings of $10.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.34 to $12.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ traded down $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $213.88. 16,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,257. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

