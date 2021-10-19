Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.88 Million

Brokerages expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to report sales of $420.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $434.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $407.56 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $367.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quaker Chemical.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $435.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.08 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $236.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.35 and a 200-day moving average of $241.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.