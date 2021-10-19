Zacks: Brokerages Expect Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Seelos Therapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seelos Therapeutics.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEEL. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

NASDAQ SEEL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,900. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16. Seelos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 3.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

