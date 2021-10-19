Zacks: Brokerages Expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Brokerages expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to announce sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Telephone and Data Systems posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year sales of $5.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter worth about $50,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.44. The company had a trading volume of 440,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,711. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.30. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 36.27%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

