Zacks Investment Research Downgrades POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) to Sell

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is a radiopharmaceutical company. It builds a platform for the clinical development and commercialization of radioligands which fight cancer. POINT Biopharma Global Inc., formerly known as Research Alliance Corp., is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PNT. Cowen began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ PNT opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $18.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

