Zacks Investment Research Lowers Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RVNC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of RVNC opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31. The firm has a market cap of $991.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.24. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $33.83.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 644.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,633,219.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,071 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,043,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,490,000 after acquiring an additional 609,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,612,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,082,000 after purchasing an additional 69,654 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 3,201,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,492,000 after purchasing an additional 528,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,545,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,200,000 after acquiring an additional 383,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,576,000 after acquiring an additional 85,278 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

