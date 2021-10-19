Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a one-bank holding company incorporated to serve as a holding company for First Community Bank. The company’s primary business is ownership and supervision of the bank. The company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional and community-oriented commercial banking business, and offers services including personal and business checking accounts and time deposits, money market accounts and regular savings accounts. “

UNTY opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.80. Unity Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 31.38%. Research analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

In other news, COO John J. Kauchak sold 2,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $57,519.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $246,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,784.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,616 shares of company stock valued at $461,121 over the last three months. 31.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 142.4% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 206,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 121,419 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $2,655,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $2,502,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $2,240,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

