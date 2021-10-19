Zano (ZANO) Trading 28.4% Higher This Week

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 19th. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for $3.67 or 0.00005894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a total market cap of $39.90 million and approximately $243,686.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zano has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,362.94 or 1.00092624 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00053705 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.70 or 0.00306072 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.57 or 0.00493650 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.28 or 0.00189839 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007463 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001829 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,894,807 coins and its circulating supply is 10,865,307 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

