Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Receives $12.58 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZETA. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

ZETA stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.29. 10,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,471. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. GPI Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,991,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth $45,166,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth $24,154,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth $13,674,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth $8,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.