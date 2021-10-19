Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.06. 20,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,624. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZION. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

