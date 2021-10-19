Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,411 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,541 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $20,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

